India, 2nd October: Blogger turned writer, Samica Mehta brings out her book – ‘I hope this finds you’ in association with Notion Press, India’s fastest growing self-publishing company. Indenting to reach a peer generation coping with several issues, 19-year old Samica’s writings are a breath of fresh air.

Emotional downfalls can occur at any age. There is none who wouldn’t have faced obstacles in life and encountered various stages of depression and mood swings. Unlike physical injuries which are treated with utmost concern and nursed, emotional damage is often trivially dismissed as it shows no wounds. The importance of mental well-being is often side-lined. People are on bothersome emotional roller-coasters owing to many issues – age, hormonal changes and stress, to name a few. The fact that a healthy mind is the key to a healthy body is an actuality that the society needs to understand and accept. What emotionally wounded people primarily need is understanding and compassion, before medication. To be listened to and to be understood are the key needs of an emotionally disrupted person.

Samica Mehta, through her book, ‘I hope this finds you’, tries to connect with the emotionally bruised section who are seeking solace. She writes on topics such as self-worth, depression, the importance of family and why it’s crucial to love yourself before loving anyone else, which are pertinent to a larger section of the society. Her book encompasses short poems and quotes and each page deals with a different emotional spectrum.

Speaking about the book, Samica Mehta, the author of the book said, “It’s for people who are looking to heal, it has the answers to questions that people have been looking for all their lives.” She felt that none can relate better with the problems of the youth than a youngster and hence it lead to the penning of this title. She would be perhaps the only writer who doesn’t use capital letters in her writings. When asked about this, Samica replies, “That’s just my thing!”. She says that she hasn’t done any research for this but just writes out her heart which seems to be relatable to a lot of people. The author also adds that on should always pen their feelings as writing is therapeuticand an instant stress-buster.

About the Author

Samica Mehta is a freelance writer and dancer. She is based in the UK, studying BA Dance at University of Surrey, Guildford. She’s a young girl who dares to dream and live life on her own terms. She is successful at expressing what’s in her heart and toughing the nerve of young like-minded individuals. You can follow her on Facebook (Samica Mehta), Instagram (samicamehta) and WordPress (amtopmbysm.wordpress.com).