According to a new market report published by Lucintel, the future of the global fluoropolymer market is attractive with opportunities in various end use industries, including industrial processing, electrical and electronics, transportation, construction, healthcare, and others. The global fluoropolymer market is expected to reach an estimated $6.8 billion by 2022 and it is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2017 to 2022. The major drivers for growth in this market are increasing demand for high performance polymers in industrial processing, transportation, and electrical and electronics, because of its superior properties such as non-adhesiveness, low friction, non-stick, high dielectric, and chemical resistance properties.

In this market, industrial processing, electrical and electronics, and transportation are the major end use industries. On the basis of its comprehensive research, Lucintel forecasts that industrial processing is expected to remain the largest segment by value and volume and will experience the highest growth over the forecast period supported by increasing demand for fluoropolymer based plastic products in chemical processing equipment.

By product type, PTFE, FEP, and PVF are the major fluoropolymers used in different end use industries. PTFE fluoropolymer is expected to be the largest market by value and volume and will experience the highest growth over the forecast period because it absorbs ultraviolet electromagnetic radiation and has excellent dialectic and chemical resistance properties, chemical resistance, and can be used both at very high (up to 530 K) and extremely low temperatures.

Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to remain the largest region by value and volume; APAC is also expected to experience the highest growth over the forecast period due to growth in end use industries.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include the development of closed-loop up cycling manufacturing processes for fluoropolymers and increase usage of fluoropolymers in new applications. Chemours, Daikin Industries Ltd, 3M (Dyneon), Solvay and Halopolymer OJSC are among the major suppliers of the fluoropolymer market.

Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed growth opportunities in the global fluoropolymer market by product type, end use industry and region. Lucintel has prepared a comprehensive research report entitled “Growth Opportunities in the Global Fluoropolymer Market 2017-2022: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis.” The Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth strategy as it provides a comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes a forecast for the global fluoropolymer market by product type, end use industry and region as follows:

By Product Type [Volume (Million Pounds) and $M shipment analysis for 2011 – 2022]:

• PTFE (Polytetrafluoroethylene)

• PVDF (Polyvinylidene fluoride)

• FEP (Fluorinated ethane propene copolymer)

• Fluoroelastomer

• PVF (Polyvinyl fluoride)

• Others

By End Use Industry [Volume (Million Pounds) and $M shipment analysis for 2011 – 2022]:

• Industrial processing

• Electrical and Electronics

• Transportation

• Construction

• Healthcare

• Others

By Region [Volume (Million Pounds) and $M shipment analysis for 2011 – 2022]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

This report answers following 11 key questions:

Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the global fluoropolymer market by product type (PTFE, FEP, PVDF, PVF, fluoroelastomer, and others), end use industry (industrial processing, electrical and electronics, transportation, construction, healthcare, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this market?