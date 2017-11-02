HAMILTON, ONTARIO 10/25/2017 – InfoTransec, the Hamilton based Information Security and Computer Forensics Firm is proud to announces the launch of their Tradecraft and OSINT Intelligence Services.

“At InfoTransec, their specialists have 40+ years of combined experience in the field of information security, and based on trends we have identified with our clients, Tradecraft and OSINT Intelligence Services was the next logical step.”, says Ali Shahidi, CTO of InfoTransec. “Our Tradecraft and Intelligence Service leverage special investigative techniques in order to identify detailed and confidential information on people, companies and organizations, as well as the threat actors targeting your organization. This proactive approach empowers our clients to make informed decisions while responding to immediate business and cyber-threats, and also helps guide their cyber-security program.”

This service will enable clients of InfoTransec to understand the hidden risks and threats targeting their organization. InfoTransec has established key relationships with select professional organizations in various countries, and this intelligence network is extremely effective in breaking down communication barriers. With a broad set of skills and resources in Tradecraft and OSINT Intelligence services, InfoTransec’s serves clients any industries.

About InfoTransec:

InfoTransec is a Hamilton based Information and cyber security company providing OSINT Intelligence and Tradecraft services. The results that are collected utilizes industry standard forensic practices in a way that is intuitive and meaningful. InfoTransec is able to dissolve communication barriers that may exist in the search for true identities, facts, or associations.

InfoTransec’s team of specialists deliver solutions of the highest quality which follow industry’s best security practices. While InfoTransec provides services in intelligence analysis, they also specialize in other information security services that can be found on their website at https://www.infotransec.com/