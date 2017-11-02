Greenwood High students sport as spooks on Halloween

Bangalore, October 31, 2017 – Greenwood High folks celebrated Halloween by decking up in ghostly attires and posing as witches, vampires and other evil characters from their favourite fictions. The haunting music, the dim lights, pumpkin lamps, scary cut-outs, hanging demons adorning the campus, worked well to create an atmosphere of eerie all around. The students had a grand party, shaking their legs enthusiastically to the tune of Halloween fever. The teachers presented a skit to make students aware of the origin and history of the Halloween and its significance across the world.

“Much like Diwali – the festival of Lights, the tradition of Halloween which is observed in the European countries also marks the victory of good over demonic spirits. Here in Greenwood High, the Halloween fashion parade provided a canvas for our students to explore their creative acumen” said Ms. Niru Agarwal, Trustee, Greenwood High International School.