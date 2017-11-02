In this report, the global UV Curing Materials market is valued at USD XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of UV Curing Materials in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Global UV Curing Materials market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
Dymax Corporation
BASF
Allnex Belgium
Nippon Gohsei
Alberdingk Boley
Covestro
Hitachi Chemical
DSM AGI
Eternal Chemical
Wanhua Chemical
Miwon Specialty Chemical
IGM Resins
Toagosei
Dr.Honle AG
DELO
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
UV Curable Coatings
UV Curable Adhesives
UV Curable Printing Inks
Others
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of UV Curing Materials for each application, including
Industrial Coatings
Adhesives & Sealants
Electronics
Printing Inks
Others
