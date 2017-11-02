In this report, the global Gas Equipment market is valued at USD XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Gas Equipment in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Global Gas Equipment market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
Linde
Air Liquide
Praxair
Air Products And Chemicals
Iwatani Corporation
Itron
Colfax Corporation
Messer Group
Matheson Tri-Gas
GCE Holding
Xebec Adsorption
BASF
ABB
Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases
Criomec
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Atmospheric
Hydrogen
Acetylene
Helium
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Gas Equipment for each application, including
Metal fabrication
Chemical
Healthcare & medical
Oil & gas
Others
Table of Contents
Global Gas Equipment Market Research Report 2017
1 Gas Equipment Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Gas Equipment
1.2 Gas Equipment Segment by Type (Product Category)
1.2.1 Global Gas Equipment Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2012-2022)
1.2.2 Global Gas Equipment Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2016
1.2.3 Atmospheric
1.2.4 Hydrogen
1.2.5 Acetylene
1.2.6 Helium
1.3 Global Gas Equipment Segment by Application
1.3.1 Gas Equipment Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2012-2022)
1.3.2 Metal fabrication
1.3.3 Chemical
1.3.4 Healthcare & medical
1.3.5 Oil & gas
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Global Gas Equipment Market by Region (2012-2022)
