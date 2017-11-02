In this report, the global Floor Stripper market is valued at USD XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Floor Stripper in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India



Global Floor Stripper market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Safeway Supply

DIVERSIFIED CHEMICAL PRODUCTS, INC.

Pioneer Eclipse

National Chemical Laboratories, Inc.

Buckeye International, Inc

PHD Carpet Cleaning & Janitorial Services, Inc.

Parish Maintenance Supply Corp

Core Products Co, Inc.

AFI Licensing LLC

3M

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Heavy Duty Floor Stripper

Butyl Free Floor Stripper

Others

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Floor Stripper for each application, including

Household Use

Commercial Use



Table of Contents

Global Floor Stripper Market Research Report 2017

1 Floor Stripper Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Floor Stripper

1.2 Floor Stripper Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Floor Stripper Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2012-2022)

1.2.2 Global Floor Stripper Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2016

1.2.3 Heavy Duty Floor Stripper

1.2.4 Butyl Free Floor Stripper

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Global Floor Stripper Segment by Application

1.3.1 Floor Stripper Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2012-2022)

1.3.2 Household Use

1.3.3 Commercial Use

1.4 Global Floor Stripper Market by Region (2012-2022)

1.4.1 Global Floor Stripper Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2012-2022)