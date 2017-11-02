In this report, the global Floor Stripper market is valued at USD XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Floor Stripper in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Global Floor Stripper market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
Safeway Supply
DIVERSIFIED CHEMICAL PRODUCTS, INC.
Pioneer Eclipse
National Chemical Laboratories, Inc.
Buckeye International, Inc
PHD Carpet Cleaning & Janitorial Services, Inc.
Parish Maintenance Supply Corp
Core Products Co, Inc.
AFI Licensing LLC
3M
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Heavy Duty Floor Stripper
Butyl Free Floor Stripper
Others
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Floor Stripper for each application, including
Household Use
Commercial Use
Table of Contents
Global Floor Stripper Market Research Report 2017
1 Floor Stripper Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Floor Stripper
1.2 Floor Stripper Segment by Type (Product Category)
1.2.1 Global Floor Stripper Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2012-2022)
1.2.2 Global Floor Stripper Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2016
1.2.3 Heavy Duty Floor Stripper
1.2.4 Butyl Free Floor Stripper
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Global Floor Stripper Segment by Application
1.3.1 Floor Stripper Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2012-2022)
1.3.2 Household Use
1.3.3 Commercial Use
1.4 Global Floor Stripper Market by Region (2012-2022)
1.4.1 Global Floor Stripper Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2012-2022)
