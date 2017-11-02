In this report, the global Filmmaking Gimbal market is valued at USD XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Filmmaking Gimbal in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering

United States

EU

China

Japan

South Korea

Taiwan



Global Filmmaking Gimbal market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Steadicam

Freefly

Varavon

DEFY

Shape

Comodo

Wondlan

SwiftCam Tech

TRD

DJI Tech

FEIYU TECH

BeStableCam Tech

Big Balance Tech

WENPOD

Tenink

Zhiyun

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

2-Axis gimbal

3-Axis gimbal

Other



On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Filmmaking Gimbal for each application, including

Filmmaking

Other



Table of Contents

Global Filmmaking Gimbal Market Research Report 2017

1 Filmmaking Gimbal Market Overview

1.4 Global Filmmaking Gimbal Market by Region (2012-2022)