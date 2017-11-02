EMS enables large corporations and firms to monitor their energy consumption, and further manage and control it, to achieve energy efficiency goals by using sophisticated energy usage control techniques. However, to enhance the adoption of EMS, governments in many countries are expected to come up with laws, mandating the usage of these systems in large corporate and commercial buildings. With the focus on climatic changes, and saving environment to reduce footprint, the EMS systems are expected to become a fully commercial and mature market, from an evolving market currently. The EMS are then expected to integrate with the operation optimization systems as well, thereby helping the corporates and nations achieve even higher levels of energy efficiency goals.

EMS can help the nations to achieve the national carbon footprint reduction goals. The national governments can also achieve reduction in the energy consumption which will help them reduce the carbon raw material costs as well. For instance, the U.S. is planning to enact a federal carbon regulation which strategizes on future energy supply strategies, amid which there is a strategy to implement EMS. Energy management systems will not only help save energy, and enable corporate to even sell back the energy, but will also help the nation to be better prepared during emergency situations with an appropriate energy backup.

Besides offering a good return on investment, EMS also promotes environmental safety. EMS can help the big corporate and commercial giants to closely monitor their energy usage, identify and kill the possible energy loss sources, thus save potential costs. This presents a tremendous cost savings potential for the end users even helping them offset their initial EMS costs, hence achieving a break-even in a matter of years, even months in some cases. Besides just a financial aspect, EMS can also help reduce the energy consumption, and footprint of the end-users, thereby contributing to a greener and safer environment.

Some of the major players operating in the global energy management system market include Schneider Electric, Honeywell International, Siemens AG, Johnson Controls, Elster Group, C3 Energy, GridPoint Inc., General Electric Company, and Eaton Corporation.