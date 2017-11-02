An East Midlands firm which specialises in helping entrepreneurs to build their own successful mobile app business has made a significant commitment to supporting professional development for those who want to go solo with a major expansion of its Academy.

Eazi-Apps provides app developers with the technology, training, branding and marketing materials they need to create their own app development business. The Leicester-based firm has made substantial new investment in learning materials and development frameworks with the introduction of a number of new courses.

The new courses are intended help Eazi-Apps network partners with continuous professional development. The speed of change in the app market means app developers must be agile, quick to adapt to changes and able to offer cutting edge solutions to their clients.

Within its expanded Academy offering, Eazi-Apps has focused on delivering new transferrable skills which its partners can then put to work within their own businesses. Successfully completing the courses is a key component of Eazi-Apps internal certification process for app developers.

The new modules include a strong emphasis on technology-based courses, particularly Progressive Web Apps (PWAs) and reputation management. Zakir Daud, CEO of Eazi-Apps said, ”We recognise that Eazi-Apps partners joining our growing network are typically juggling multiple commitments and personal development is often something that gets neglected. Our Academy is the gateway to our partner’ continuous professional development which is crucial to helping them make a success of their own businesses. Our new interactive courses have been carefully created to produce well- rounded individuals. The feedback so far to our Academy expansion has been wonderful.”

To find out more about Eazi-Apps, visit https://eazi-apps-business.com

Watch the video: https://vimeo.com/eaziapps

