The fervent and young Designer Karishma Kukreja is geared up to exhibit her vivid collection at India Fashion Week London on 11th November 2017.

The collection themed ‘The Floret Muse’ is inspired by the remarkable flowers that blossom during fall and bland winters. It focuses on the uniqueness of nature’s beauty even in harsh winter and reflects that simple beauty in their one-of- a-kind festive designs. From housewives to working women to teenagers, this collection seeks to create beautiful design wear that will appeal to all.