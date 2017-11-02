Colliers International India’s NCR Facilities Management (FM) team clinched 14,70,596 sq ft of property management project for Palm Springs. Palm Springs is a premium residential project from Emaar, in Gurugram which is a home to some of the leading business professionals and CXOs. Colliers International is the exclusive consultant that has been appointed to provide Integrated Asset and Property Management services to Palm Springs, which has 225 apartments and 79 Villas.

Following a growth trajectory, this is Colliers International’s FM team’s big win in this space. The property which was initially managed by JLL and then Alpha G, came to Colliers due to its consistent performance and capability in managing other properties for DLF and EMAAR.

“Colliers International India’s NCR FM team is on a growth trajectory and are very excited to be appointed as Property Managers at Palm Springs. Colliers is known for setting up new benchmarks in the Facilities Management industry. It is our commitment to exceed our client’s expectations and our business acquisitions are a testimony of that”, said GS Tyagi | Director | NCR Facilities Management | Colliers International India.