The EuroSciCon will be holding its CPD accredited Clinical Cardiology May 24-26, 2018 London, UK. The theme of this year’s meeting is “Leading edge in the field of Cardiology” which will provide an international platform for discussion of present and future challenges in cardiac diseases, prevention and treatment of myocardial abnormalities, new inventions in technology. World-leading health practitioners, clinicians, educators and researchers will present cutting-edge and practical clinical techniques based upon widely accepted evidence and will introduce new and emerging research. The registration prices for the mentioned conference are €399 for students, €599 for academics and €699 for business