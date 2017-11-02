“Clear Lending has become the most trusted advisor for VA jumbo loans in Texas. The company is working closely with veterans and helping them avail loans at the most attractive interest rates.”’

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

CONTACT

Clear Lending

Street: 2323 S. Voss Road, Suite 335

City: Houston

State: Texas

Zip Code: TX 77057

Country: United States of America

Telephone: 281-940-5050

Fax: 1-855-511-3020

Website: https://www.clearlending.com

Email: info@clearlending.com

Houston (US), 27thNovember 2017: Clear Lending (https://www.clearlending.com), a highly respected lending service company in Houston, Texas has become the most trusted advisor for VA jumbo loans in Texas. These loans are targeted towards veterans who wish to avail loans above $424, 100 which is the maximum limit for VA loans and can borrow amounts up to $1,000,000 at highly attractive interest rates. The loans also require credit score of 620 and above and 20% down payment for amount exceeding $424,100. The company has been closely working with retired personnel of the US Armed Forces and helping them avail VA loans and VA jumbo loans and guiding them through the entire process of availing these loans.

Demystifying VA Jumbo Loans

Though VA loans have been extremely popular among veterans, thanks to their attractive lending rates, VA jum0062o loans in Texas haven’t attained the same kind of popularity. Clear Lending which has been working closely with veterans for many years believes this is due to the paucity of information regarding these loans. The terms are often used interchangeably, though the eligibility criteria for both these loans are different. The smaller size of the market for jumbo loans is another factor that has restricted its popularity among veterans who are even eligible for the same. To dispense all the doubts and educate its clients, the company has focused on demystifying facts around VA jumbo loans. It advises its clients to avail these loans for their dream homes through comfortable repayment plans.

Serving Veterans with Pride

Clear Lending doesn’t look at its relationship with the veterans from commercial angle. Having been in the lending business for years and working with clients from across the board,the team sees immense gratification and pride in serving people who have served the nation with valor and made immense sacrifice. The company has always dealt with veterans with immense respect and enjoys the same from them.

To know more about VA lenders for low credit scores in Houston or to check whether you meet the eligibility criteria for availing them, get in touch with the team at Clear Lending or visit their official website https://www.clearlending.com.

About Clear Lending: Clear Lending (https://www.clearlending.com)is a residential and commercial real estate lending services company, dedicated to maintaining highest ethical standards to its customers, agencies, and lenders. As a part of its initiative to serve the veterans, it is helping them avail VA Jumbo loans in Texas at the most attractive interest rates and guide them to reputable VA lenders for low credit scores in Houston.

END

###