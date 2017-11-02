CELEBRATING TOGETHERNESS
FROM INR 12999
Exclusive Wedding Anniversary Package at the Radisson Blu Agra Taj East Gate – come celebrate with us!
THIS OFFER INCLUDES:
• One-night stay in ‘Deluxe Room- Taj Mahal view’.
• Red velvet cake as a welcome amenity
• Bouquet of red roses for your special one
• Exclusive Noor-e-Taj show with glass of house wine and canapes
• Swedish massage for two in couples massage room
• Exclusive dinner at Daawat-e-Nawab with glass of sparkling wine
• In-room breakfast for two
• Late Check-Out (16:00)
DESCRIPTION
Celebrate your anniversary with us and enjoy a couples massage, in-room breakfast and Late Check-Out.
TERMS AND CONDITIONS
• Booking Start Date: October 2, 2017
• Booking End Date: March 31, 2018
• Offer is available for stays from October 2, 2017 to March 31, 2018.
• Swedish massage is a 55-minute full body massage.
• Late Check-Out is subject to availability.
