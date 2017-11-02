Modern manufacturing runs on extensive supply chains, and this has created a new demand for professionals who hold a Diploma in supply chain management, says London based Academy for International Modern Studies (AIMS). The online institute is famous for its interactive, globally benchmarked degree and diploma courses in supply chains, a qualification that can add an edge to one’s career in this field.

Supply chain courses are in high demand based on an estimated 1.5 million vacancies each year in this field. Managers of supply chains look after a critical part of business that affects purchasing, distribution, and many facets of manufacturing. Efficiencies and low costs are thus highly expected, and this requires a specialized and up to date knowledge of this field.

“The supply chain management diploma is a globally recognized course based on e-learning, and offers students a way to score higher while applying for al job, as well as increasing their chances of career growth. The course is suitable for those desirous of working for medium as well as large organizations,” said a spokesperson from AIMS.

For a field as intricate and changing as supply chain management, it is vital to carry the latest knowledge and skills. AIMS courses are therefore designed by industry professionals, and come with various value additions such as industry certifications, interactive materials, manuals, expert guidance, practical applications and problem solving. All courses can be taken online and lead to opportunities to gain higher qualification such as a MBA degree or a master diploma of supply chain management

As a leading institution teaching Islamic banking and finance, AIMS is known for its contributions in this field since its foundation in 2005. The University level courses are designed by industry experts, and graduates of these courses today serve well known organizations and are always in high demand. The study methodologies are self paced, and allow for integration with family and work.

