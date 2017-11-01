Steady economic improvements supported unexpectedly strong growth in real disposable incomes in the Netherlands in 2016, while household consumer spending increased by 2%. Against this backdrop, traditional toys and games achieved a positive performance for a third successive year. Moreover, at 4%, growth in the category’s current value sales was faster than in any other year of the review period.

Euromonitor International’s Traditional Toys and Games in Netherlands report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2012-2016, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market-be the new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2021 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Action Figures and Accessories, Arts and Crafts, Baby and Infant, Construction, Dolls and Accessories, Dress-Up and Role Play, Games and Puzzles, Model Vehicles, Other Traditional Toys and Games, Outdoor and Sports, Plush, Pre-School, Remote Control Toys, Ride-On Vehicles, Scientific/Educational. Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

