Using hyperbaric oxygen therapy, a lot of sicknesses and diseases can be treated including decompression sickness, serious infections, a hazard of scuba diving, wounds that won’t heal as a result of diabetes or radiation injury and bubbles of air in your blood vessels. A new study report titled “Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Devices Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2025” has recently been generated and deposited into the database of “Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE)”, which completely focuses on the market of hyperbaric oxygen therapy devices providing in and out of market including latest updates, past trends and future prospective of the said market.

According to the report, the global hyperbaric oxygen therapy devices market is expected to exhibit a 7.4% CAGR during its forecast period from 2017 to 2025. With this, the market which was at US$ 150.0 mn during 2016, is predicted to grow with US$284.8 mn in value by the end of 2025.

As per the report, factors behind such steady growth of global hyperbaric oxygen therapy devices market can be smoother healing process, increasing knowledge the quicker along with range of designs and sizes available for hyperbaric oxygen chambers in the market. The report analyses other factors such as the increase in foot ulcers due to diabetes, the increasing population of elderly people and growing incidents of acute & chronic wounds in the global market for hyperbaric oxygen therapy devices.

There are two key types of hyperbaric oxygen therapy devices in the market which are monoplace HBOT devices and multiplace HBOT device. As the name suggests, the monoplace HBOT devices are used for one person and multiplace HBOT devices are used for many. Among the two categories, the monoplace HBOT devices lead the market claiming its share of 60.01% in 2016 of the overall market owing to its affordable cost and changing technology to speed up the healing process. In contrast to this, multiplace HBOT devices are more in demand in Europe as strict rules are applied in the region for monoplace HBOT devices for medical reasons.

The report segments its geographical analysis into key regions stating North America dominates the global market of hyperbaric oxygen therapy devices holding 32.1% share during 2016. The region is followed by Europe which is expected to generate a value of US$62.2 mn by the end of 2025.

The report has listed some of the key companies operating in the market of hyperbaric oxygen therapy devices which are Fink Engineering, Oxyheal International, IHC Hytech B.V., HAUX-LIFE-SUPPORT GmbH, Environmental Tectonics Corporation (ETC), Perry Baromedical, and Sechrist Industries.

