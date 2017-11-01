In this report, the global PVC Artificial leather market is valued at USD XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.



Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of PVC Artificial leather in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India



Global PVC Artificial leather market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Mayur

ATS

Sempurnaindah Multinusantara

Decorative Plastic

Wellmark

VinyRoyal Plasticoates (VPPL)

Veekay Group

Duksung

LEO VINYLS

Prabhat Industries

NAN YA PLASTICS

Zoncen Chemical

Dongtai Leather

Double Elephant

Wise Star

Jiangsu Guoxin

Xiefu Group

YongDali

Fuyi Plastic

Polytech Group

Huahong

Yong-Yuan Feng

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Calender PVC Leather

Rotary Screen Coating PVC Artificial Leather



On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of PVC Artificial leather for each application, including

Shoes

Bags

Flooring Materials

Industry



