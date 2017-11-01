In this report, the global PVC Artificial leather market is valued at USD XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of PVC Artificial leather in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Global PVC Artificial leather market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
Mayur
ATS
Sempurnaindah Multinusantara
Decorative Plastic
Wellmark
VinyRoyal Plasticoates (VPPL)
Veekay Group
Duksung
LEO VINYLS
Prabhat Industries
NAN YA PLASTICS
Zoncen Chemical
Dongtai Leather
Double Elephant
Wise Star
Jiangsu Guoxin
Xiefu Group
YongDali
Fuyi Plastic
Polytech Group
Huahong
Yong-Yuan Feng
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Calender PVC Leather
Rotary Screen Coating PVC Artificial Leather
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of PVC Artificial leather for each application, including
Shoes
Bags
Flooring Materials
Industry
Table of Contents
Global PVC Artificial leather Market Research Report 2017
1 PVC Artificial leather Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of PVC Artificial leather
1.2 PVC Artificial leather Segment by Type (Product Category)
1.2.1 Global PVC Artificial leather Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2012-2022)
1.2.2 Global PVC Artificial leather Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2016
1.2.3 Calender PVC Leather
1.2.4 Rotary Screen Coating PVC Artificial Leather
1.3 Global PVC Artificial leather Segment by Application
1.3.1 PVC Artificial leather Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2012-2022)
1.3.2 Shoes
1.3.3 Bags
1.3.4 Flooring Materials
1.3.5 Industry
1.4 Global PVC Artificial leather Market by Region (2012-2022)
Recent Comments