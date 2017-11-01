In this report, the global Oral Rehydration Salts market is valued at USD XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Oral Rehydration Salts in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Global Oral Rehydration Salts market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
Akzonobel
K+S AG
Dominion Salt
Cargill Incorporated.
Tata Chemicals Limited
Salinen Austria
Sudsalz
Cheetham Salt
Swiss Saltworks
US Salt
Hebei Huachen Pharmaceutical
Infalyte
AGS Brands
Trioral
DrioDrop
Pedialyte
Jianas Brothers
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Tablets
Powders
Capsules
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Oral Rehydration Salts for each application, including
Childhood Diarrhea Treatment
Adult Diarrhea Treatment
Others
Table of Contents
Global Oral Rehydration Salts Market Research Report 2017
1 Oral Rehydration Salts Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Oral Rehydration Salts
1.2 Oral Rehydration Salts Segment by Type (Product Category)
1.2.1 Global Oral Rehydration Salts Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2012-2022)
1.2.2 Global Oral Rehydration Salts Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2016
1.2.3 Tablets
1.2.4 Powders
1.2.5 Capsules
1.3 Global Oral Rehydration Salts Segment by Application
1.3.1 Oral Rehydration Salts Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2012-2022)
1.3.2 Childhood Diarrhea Treatment
1.3.3 Adult Diarrhea Treatment
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Global Oral Rehydration Salts Market by Region (2012-2022)
1.4.1 Global Oral Rehydration Salts Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2012-2022)
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Oral Rehydration Salts (2012-2022)
1.5.1 Global Oral Rehydration Salts Revenue Status and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.5.2 Global Oral Rehydration Salts Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2012-2022)
