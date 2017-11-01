In this report, the global Industrial Fabrics market is valued at USD XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Industrial Fabrics in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Global Industrial Fabrics market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
Berry Plastics
Freudenberg
Kimberly-Clark
Beaulieu Technical Textiles
DuPont
Toray Industries
Ahlstrom
Johns Manville
AVGOL
Fitesa
Suominen
TWE Group
PEGAS
3M
Takata
Royal TenCate
Bally
Schneider Mills
MITL
Asahi Kasei
Milliken
Techtex
SRF
Honeywell
Huntsman
Low & Bonar
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Polyamide Technical Fabrics
Polyester Technical Fabrics
Aramid Technical Fabrics
Composite Technical Fabrics
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Industrial Fabrics for each application, including
Conveyor Belts
Transmission Belts
Protective Apparel
Automotive Carpet
Others
Table of Contents
Global Industrial Fabrics Market Research Report 2017
1 Industrial Fabrics Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Industrial Fabrics
1.2 Industrial Fabrics Segment by Type (Product Category)
1.2.1 Global Industrial Fabrics Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2012-2022)
1.2.2 Global Industrial Fabrics Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2016
1.2.3 Polyamide Technical Fabrics
1.2.4 Polyester Technical Fabrics
1.2.5 Aramid Technical Fabrics
1.2.6 Composite Technical Fabrics
1.3 Global Industrial Fabrics Segment by Application
1.3.1 Industrial Fabrics Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2012-2022)
1.3.2 Conveyor Belts
1.3.3 Transmission Belts
1.3.4 Protective Apparel
1.3.5 Automotive Carpet
1.3.6 Others
