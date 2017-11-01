Learning and development specialist Explosive Learning Solutions (ELS) is working with the NHS Improvement to deliver training to 400 people across England.

The programme aims to provide these students with the skills to enable them to train their NHS colleagues in the operation and implementation of Demand and Capacity (D&C) models.

ELS is delivering three modules within the NHS Improvement D&C Programme. They cover:

• Effectively leading D&C change Initiatives

• Designing and delivering training

• Developing and supporting D&C stakeholders

According to the NHS Improvement, the mismatch between capacity and demand is a key reason why waiting lists or backlogs develop and waiting lists and waiting times increase. Understanding the outputs of robust demand and capacity modelling is a fundamental requirement for the planning and delivery of healthcare services in a modern health and social care system.

The ELS programme, which will be conducted over the next three years, uses a blended approach where the classroom has been ‘flipped’.

ELS’s Marc Waterman explained, “The knowledge-based material in the programme is contained within the NHS’s virtual learning environment (VLE), or learning management system (LMS), and is accessed electronically. The face-to-face element of the programme reinforces the learning of this knowledge and – importantly – enables delegates to practise the skills they need.

“A webinar concludes each segment of the programme, allowing the delegates to reflect on, and cement, their learning in preparation for the next module in the programme.”

He added, “The programme aims to provide the knowledge and skills needed to bring about a shared understanding between providers and commissioners on demand, capacity, bottlenecks and constraints.

“This can help them, among other things, to embed trainers into the local health economies to support understanding, to enable demand and capability modelling, and also apply best practice.”