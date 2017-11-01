With the quick development of Chinese iron and steel industry, steel production volume surges. Meanwhile, iron and steel enterprises improve the variety and texture of iron and steel products via structure adjustment and technical transformation. The product technical index of modern iron and steel enterprises represented by Baogang keeps improving. That lays a sound foundation for the development of color coated steel coil.

At present, color coated steel coil has been widely used in all fields of national economy capital construction. Color coated steel coil industry develops in a large scale and has formed many leading enterprises. The further acceleration of urban industrialized pace and construction of major infrastructure all provide a board outlook for the development of Chinese color coated steel coil.

CAMELSTEEL think that Chinese color coated steel coil is not inferior to foreign products considering design level, manufacturing and installation skills and can absolutely meet the need of the national economy capital construction.