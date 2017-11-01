Mumbai: Godrej India Culture Lab invites you for a special weekend on November 10 and November 11 to bring in Children’s Day. The two-day festival will examine, and see a wide range of children’s media.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 10

5 PM onwards

Panel Discussion

Screening the Screen: How to separate good from bad in an avalanche of children’s media

The Swaddle and Godrej India Culture Lab welcome Children’s day with an enticing panel discussion with pediatric specialists and children’s media experts weighing in on making smart media choices for a digital generation. The discussion will include parenting in this age of unprecedented youth exposure to media, distinguishing the difference between helpful and ineffective media programing, and the impact of unfettered digital media consumption on children.

The panel discussion will have participation from Sashwati Banerjee (Managing Director of Sesame Workshop India), Monica Wahi (founder of South Asian Children’s Cinema Forum), Lisa Heydlahuff (director and founder of Going to School), Dr Shabbi Luthra (founder and CEO of Consilience Learning) and Dr Anupam Sibal (pediatrician, Group Medical Director at Apollo Hospitals and author of the best selling novel Is Your Child Ready to Face the World?). The conversation will be moderated by Karla Bookman (founder and Editor of The Swaddle)

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 11

11 AM – 1 PM

GOOPI GAWAIYA BAGHA BAJAIYA in association with Children’s Film Society of India

Hindi with English subtitles

This Shilpa Ranade’s movie has the story of two blundering yet lovable musician protagonists who meet ghosts, obtain boons, avert, wars, marry princesses and help the common people live happily ever after.

2 PM – 3.30 PM

AWARD-WINNING SHORT CHILDREN’S FILMS FROM CANADA in association with the Canadian Consulate

English

4 PM TO 6 PM

OTTAAL (THE TRAP) in association with Southasian Children’s Cinema Forum

Malyalam with English subtitles

An adaptation of Anton Chekhov’s Vanka, the film follows Kuttappayi, a young boy, whose recollections of his childhood take the viewer to Kuttanad, a stunningly beautiful village. However, what brings him there is the death of his parents

Free and open for all. Come – and bring the child in you – and with you!

Date: 10th and 11th November

Venue: Auditorium, (First Floor)

Godrej ONE, Vikhroli (East)

(Entry from Eastern Express Highway)

RSVP: indiaculturelab@godrejinds.com.

Visit: http://indiaculturelab.org/events/special-events/childrens-media-festival/