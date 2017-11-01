Chicago, IL – Bonnie, the product recall monitoring service, today announced the release of a new book, The Ultimate Parenting Survival Guide: Your Definitive List of Every Parenting Hack You’ll Ever Need, written by company founders Chris LoPresti and Matt LoPresti. It is available for purchase in paperback and ebook formats on Amazon.com.

The guide serves as a comprehensive yet practical resource for parents, grandparents, and anyone charged with caring for children. The book is organized into easy-to-follow sections, such as traveling hacks, organization ideas, and general parenting tips. There are also sections on age-specific parenting hacks, including infant/baby, toddler, and school-aged children.

“Let’s face it; being a parent is hard. Between catching up on all the lost sleep from the infant years to toddler-proofing your entire home to running the kids to and from school activities and everything else that occurs along the way, it can be hard to keep your head above water,” said author Matt LoPresti. “To make things a little more manageable, we’ve done some extensive research to find out what other parents are doing to save time, keep all the balls in the air, and maintain their sanity at the same time.”

The Ultimate Parenting Survival Guide was created after extensive research by the Bonnie team to identify some of the most creative and useful parenting advice. Its contents were sourced from new and veteran parents alike with the goal of making all caregivers’ lives just a little bit easier.

About Bonnie

Bonnie is a product recall monitoring system that automatically alerts you if an item you have purchased has been recalled or has harmed other consumers.

In 2016 alone, over 900 million products – toys, furniture, appliances, cars, food, medicines – were recalled by their manufacturers due to safety issues. Unfortunately, only a very tiny fraction of these recalled items were returned/replaced/disposed of, and many of them continue to reside in the homes of unsuspecting families. Checking every microwave, stroller, tub of ice cream, bottle, etc, one by one, on an ongoing basis, would be a full-time job at best, and at worst is actually impossible for a single human to do.

Protect your family, your home, and yourself at www.Bonnie.ai

