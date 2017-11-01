Gangotri Resources & Development Society (GRDS) has come with its scholarship program 2017; this is the great news for the entire student (10th passed, 12th appearing, who are preparing for Engineering or Medical Entrance Examination, who are

Studying in B.Sc 1st, 2nd or 3rd year). GRDS starts online registration for scholarship exam from today, our main goal is to provide complete financial assistance from any of the government institution of India, and through our scholarship programs all the students can complete their higher study {free coaching for medical (NEET), free coaching for Engineering (IIT JEE, NIIT)}. There are lots of steps for appearing in scholarship examination 2017, visit us today and get complete details for registering online. At Our Portal we mentioned the entire mandatory requirement regarding scholarship exam, so please check out all and enroll for scholarship test. All we know that there are numerous students who didn’t complete their education due to their financial problems, education NGO helps for them with their lots of educational programs. GRDS is basically an education NGO in Lucknow India, which provide lots of career opportunity, Student scholarship, Volunteering opportunity in India, you can join us and work for our NGO. Your dedicated efforts give the new direction and bright future all the underprivileged children in India.