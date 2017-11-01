Falling from a height remains a leading cause of death for workers in the United Kingdom. 4 Access Hire strives to prevent that by providing training and equipment to keep employees safe.

4 Access Hire is one of the UK’s approved PASMA training centres. Prefabricated Access Suppliers’ and Manufacturers’ Association Training is an industry standard in minimizing the risk of accident and injury to operatives working on mobile scaffold towers. PASMA training teaches the workers to understand the risks so that they know how to work safer at great heights.

PASMA training covers the Health and Safety at Work Act and height regulations in effect in the United Kingdom. It also teaches workers how to use towers safely, check for damage and follow manufacturers’ guidelines.

A PASMA photo-card indicating a worker has received PASMA training is accepted on sites throughout the UK and approved by the UK Contractors Group. It must be renewed every five years.

Health and Safety Executive reported that just over a quarter of all fatal UK workplace injuries over the past year, 37 out of 144, were caused by a fall from height. The majority of fatal falls, 18 of 37, occurred in the construction sector.

Along with training, 4 Access Hire offers quality equipment including aluminum mobile scaffold towers, podium steps and lightweight staging. Its mobile scaffold towers are designed to be easily transported, assembled and stored, providing an ideal and safe working platform for use in the home, building site or garden.

The company supplies Klikstak chimney scaffold systems, considered an alternative to traditional tube and fitting scaffold.

4 Access Hire offers companies free delivery and competitive prices as well as a free site survey.

For more information visit its website at https://4-access.com or call 02920 487 487.

Contact:

Tom Buckland

Company: 4 Access Hire

Address: Fleetway, Penarth Road, Cardiff, CF11 8TY, UK

Phone: 02920 487 487

Email: sales@4-access.com

Website: https://4-access.com