Commercial spaces like schools, restaurants, hotels, health clubs, Bread & Breakfast, spas and saloons and hospitals need laundry service. They can get the best quality service from the Laundry Center with free pickup and delivery service if they operate from the NYC Area.

With a quick turnaround time and easy online access, this service stands unique from similar service providers in NYC. The https://thelaundrycenter.com/ assures the commercial customers “Your laundry will be custom washed according to your preferences as well as professionally folded”.

Further, before delivery, all the laundry is checked for quality assurance. This is something important for commercial houses to maintain high standards in their business. Every piece of cloth is handled with the utmost care by the trained attendants at thelaundrycenter.com/. Further, the company will ensure that there is no missing cloth before they dispatch the received laundry for delivery.

In addition to the best features like the next day delivery and free pickup and delivery, the company also charges just $1.25 per pound of clothes. This is a competitive pricing that most service providers cannot afford to offer. Commercial establishments can now grab this excellent opportunity by booking for pickup of laundry at https://thelaundrycenter.com/wholesale

About The Laundry Center:

After having established in the year 2008, The Laundry Center expanded their service to six locations. They now serve the entire Manhattan area. Not just commercial customers, they also offer laundry service for residential customers as well. With a huge list of customers both in the commercial and residential arena, the company has been serving well.

For more information, please visit https://thelaundrycenter.com/

Media Contact:

Nichelle D. Christian

Address: Las Vegas, NV

Phone no: 702-406-3985

Email: NichelleDChristian@jourrapide.com