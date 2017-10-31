The global soft tissue repair market is likely to be influenced by increasing aging population and increasing prevalence of anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) among athletes. Increasing emphasis on getting the right treatment and development of novel treatment processes are also likely to have an impact on the growth of the soft tissue repair market in the near future. According to a new report titled “Global Soft Tissue Repair Market: Industry analysis (2012-2016) and Opportunity Analysis (2017-2022)” that has been added to the vast repository of Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE), the global soft tissue repair market is projected to grow at over 5% CAGR throughout the forecast period.

The report offers comprehensive analysis and forecast on the key factors that are impacting the global soft tissue repair market. In a bid to give readers detailed insights on the global soft tissue repair market, the report offers detailed segmentation and analysis. Advancements in orthopedic connective tissue repair are providing an impetus to the global market. It is likely that adoption of soft tissue repair will continue to increase on account of its success ratio.

Increasing geriatric population needs care and treatment options for skeletal disorders. Further, athletes usually face injuries during their career, and through treatment options that involve soft tissue repair, these injuries are being taken care of. On account of these factors, the adoption of soft tissue repair is growing among healthcare service providers.

To offer readers detailed insights, the report has segmented the market on the basis of product. According to the report, laparoscopic instruments and synthetic mesh are likely to remain steady over the forecast period. These product types are likely to grow at a steady CAGR during the forecast period.

Soft tissue repairs find their application in treating a range of disorders; however, orthopedic application remains one of the leading segments in terms of revenue. Skin repair is another key application segment for soft tissue repair globally. These two end use application segments are likely to account for over US$ 7 billion in revenues by the end of the forecast period.

On the basis of end-use, the report projects hospitals to be one of the leading segments. Adoption of soft tissue repair in hospitals is likely to grow at a steady rate during the forecast period.

The leading players profiled in the report include Smith & Nephew, CONMED Corporation, Wright Medical Group N.V., Medtronic Plc., DePuy Synthes, C. R. Bard, Inc., Braun Melsungen AG, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Integra LifeScience Corporation, Stryker Corporation, and Arthrex Inc.

