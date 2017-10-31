“Global PC Accessories Market Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2021”

The global PC accessories market is segmented into product type such as key board, suppressors, mouse, gaming controllers: joystick, web cameras, uninterruptible power supply (UPS) and universal serial bus (USB). Among these segments, mouse and keyboard segments are witnessing significant demand due to a number of factors such as increasing use of accessories in different businesses and niche consumer sectors.s

Global PC accessories market is expected to register a 7.6% CAGR over the forecast period. The global PC accessories market is expected to reach at notable revenue by the end of 2021. Further, growing adoption of PC accessories by gamers to enhance gaming experience and growing popularity of e-sports are some major factors which are envisioned to drive the growth of global PC accessories market during the forecast period.

The North America segment by region is likely to grow at remarkable pace during the forecast period. Additionally, the North America PC accessories market is projected to capture 53% share of global PC accessories market by the end of 2020. Further, rising sales of notebooks, tablets and laptops and growing demand for gaming controllers are anticipated to foster the growth of North America PC accessories market over the forecast period.

Growing popularity of E-sports

Inclination of youth towards e-sports is fuelling the demand for PC accessories such as key boards, mouse, mouse pad and other gaming controllers. Further, growing popularity of many online and offline games are anticipated to fuel the demand for PC accessories in near future.

Growing demand in business sector

The use of PC accessories in various business sectors to perform tasks such as e-mailing, posting, designing are growing the demand for PC accessories in business sector which is likely to drive the growth of global PC accessories market in near future.

Although, availability of poor quality products, presence of local vendors and their low cost offering are few factors which are anticipated to hinder the growth of global PC accessories market during forecast period.

The report titled “Global PC Accessories Market Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2020” delivers detailed overview of the global PC accessories market in terms of market segmentation by non-electronic accessories, by electronic accessories and by geographically.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global PC accessories market which includes company profiling of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Cannon Group, Inc., Seagate Technology PL, Logitech International S.A, Toshiba Corp., Western Digital Corp., Seiko Epson Corp., Lexmark International Inc., Microsoft Corp. and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global PC accessories market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

Research Nester is a leading service provider for strategic market research and consulting.

