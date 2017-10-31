Rea & Associates has long pointed to its long history of supporting the community in which employees and offices are located. To that end, the award-winning firm has released its 2017 Community Impact Report.

According to Rea, its employees volunteer thousands of hours of service to organizations that they are passionate about, including the American Heart Association, Junior Achievement, YMCAs, crisis centers and shelters, Goodwill, Flying Horse Farms, Project Learn, Share-A-Christmas, and the United Way. From a firm-wide perspective, the company participates in the “Help Can Hunger” food drive every fall, as well as the annual FETCH event for kids, presented by the Ohio Society of CPAs.

The firm’s 2017 Community Impact Report is available on its website at http://www.reacpa.com/rea-associates-in-the-community . According to the report, 230 Rea employees volunteered their time at various community organizations and charities throughout Ohio. Rea also indicated that a total of 150 nonprofit organizations were positively impacted by the philanthropic efforts by employees of Rea & Associates . Rea also said that its employees donated a collective total of $191,000 to area charities.

The company also announced that its philanthropic arm, The Rea Foundation donated a total of $38,000 worth of charitable gifts to organizations throughout Ohio between November 2015 and October 2016. Rea also stated that 20 organizations, including food kitchens, community foundations, and a variety of other community-minded organizations received gifts from the Rea Foundation throughout the year. Additionally, in its report, Rea mentioned that 6 Ohio-based colleges and universities received Rea & Associates scholarships, which were awarded to students pursuing a degree in accounting. Further company information can be seen at https://plus.google.com/b/109864440828760943757/109864440828760943757

Rea closed its announcement by providing some brief company information. The company was founded in 1933, and has been committed to integrity and customer service since its inception. Company reviews can be found at https://www.google.com/maps/place/Rea+%26+Associates/@41.67462,-81.3413647,17z/data=!3m1!4b1!4m5!3m4!1s0x0:0x6bd3a193334814fa!8m2!3d41.67462!4d-81.339176?hl=en

Rea indicated that it provides a variety of financial planning and accounting services to individuals and businesses, including retirement planning services, business valuation, merger and acquisition consultations, auditing, benefit plan services, business tax services, peer review, and red flag reporting.

Rea also stated that it provides these services across a variety of industries, including the construction, dental, government, manufacturing, medical, oil and gas, non-profit, and plain community industries. They can be followed at http://ebusinesspages.com/Rea-and-Associates_dpwgx.co

