Dublin-based accounting firm Rea & Associates announced that it has launched a “resource center” pertaining to disaster recovery. Rea stated that the resource center is available on its website at http://www.reacpa.com/is-your-business-prepared-for-a-disaster . According to the regional firm, its resource center was launched as part of a public service campaign intended to help companies prepare for and recover from accidents, such as fires; natural disasters, such as floods; fraud and cyber-attacks.

The resource center provided by Rea & Associates also features a case study of a company that was faced with the monumental task of recovering from a three-alarm fire. According to Rea, the company – a Columbus-based metal finishing and powder coating company called Burton Metal Finishing – not only survived the blaze, but continued to thrive. According to Rea, Burton Metal Finishing was able to reopen after the costly fire and grow its business.

The disaster recovery resource center, according to Rea & Associates, contains links to several articles on the topic. Rea announced that the articles include “How Prepared Is Your Business For A Potential IT Disaster,” “Can A Cybercriminal Crack Your Company’s Network,” “Surviving A Crisis,” “Reinventing Your Company,” and “Go Back To Basics To Be Prepared For Anything.” Rea also mentioned that its disaster recovery resource center contains a link to a whitepaper entitled “Cybercrime: The Invisible Threat That Haunts Your Business.”

Rea stated that its disaster recovery resource center also contains links to several podcasts, including “The Great Data Saver,” “The Infamous ‘Finger In The Chili’ Incident,” and “The Hacked & The Hacked Nots.” Rea stated that it chose to create resources in a variety of formats in order to accommodate different learning styles and media preferences among users. Further company details can be found at https://plus.google.com/103194944989727505701

Rea & Associates closed its announcement by providing some company information. Rea stated that it has been providing financial advice to residents of Ohio since 1933, having formed in the tumultuous time of the Great Depression. Their reviews can be read at https://www.google.com/maps/place/Rea+%26+Associates+CPA/@40.1023683,-83.1479485,17z/data=!3m1!4b1!4m5!3m4!1s0x0:0xeacdd16ca708fd03!8m2!3d40.1023683!4d-83.1457598?hl=en

Rea mentioned that it helped families and businesses weather that incredibly difficult period, and it has been helping people through financial rough patches ever since. They can be followed at http://www.tuugo.us/Companies/rea-associates-cpa/0310006307833

Contact:

Becca Davis

Company: Rea & Associates CPA

Address: 5775 Perimeter Dr Suite 200, Dublin, OH 43017

Phone: (614)889-0159

Website: http://www.reacpa.com/columbus-cpa-firm/