Prime Minister, Mr. Narendra Modi who is known to maintain zero tolerance to mischief and corruption, equally emphasises on ensuring that honest and well intentioned officers are not harassed. As the case of K. Siva Prasad, IAS falls in the second category, PMO recently dropped all the charges against K.Siva Prasad, IAS after it was found that he was falsely implicated.

PMO took note of the fact that Punjab and Haryana High Court quashed all the cases registered by CBI. The High Court ruled that Case has been initiated without any legal basis nor foundation and K. Siva Prasad, IAS has been unjustifiably subjected to undeserving prosecution by CBI. High Court further observed that Grave injustice has been caused to K. Siva prasad IAS the then GM, FCI.

The court observed that K.Siva Prasad, IAS who made all out effort to introduce a noval system to arrest the corrupt practices, which has completely halted the practice of mixing substandard bags with good quality of rice, has been charge sheeted and the remarks of CMD about integrity of K.Siva Prasad, IAS has virtually fallen to deaf years, said High Court in a detailed order.

A three judge Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice of India dismissed the appeal filed by CBI against the order of Punjab and Haryana High Court, as Court apparently found that the issues raised in the arguments were properly discussed by Punjab and Haryana High Court which found that there is no merit in these issues.

PMO relied on the detailed enquiry conducted by CVC which exonerated K. Siva Prasad, IAS. CVC summoned all the record pertaining to the case and examined all the people who are involved in the entire process. It took note of the fact that false records were created by certain officials on the instruction of the then minister and the same were used against K. Siva Prasad, a Punjab cadre IAS officer.

The then CMD, FCI who appeared before CVC stated that, ” I was given to understand that the then MOS(Food) sought favours from Punjab and elsewhere all levels, which when refused at least by the senior levels led to the action that was taken. A note from him indicating irregularities at various places and dated 22.7.2005 is on record, which when countered effectively led to the escalation of the whole matter against K. Siva Prasad, IAS. This is corroborated by the speed with which action was taken, in a highly irregular manner by passing all rules and regulations of disciplinary proceedings and natural justice. My dissent on the whole Govt. Process is on record which has been accepted and acknowledged by even the Hon’ble High Court of Punjab in the same matter and charges. As CMD, therefore, I have no hesitation in saying that the whole case against K. Siva Prasad, IAS is totally malafide, baseless and without application of mind by the Government ”

Based on the record and evidence, CVC categorically concluded that these charges are baseless and motivated and recommended for dropping of all charges.

Its a known fact that PMO does 360 degrees review before any relief was given to any officer and it is believed that K. Siva Prasad, IAS cleared 360 degree assessment of PMO.

Keeping all these facts, Prime Minister ordered dropping of charges.