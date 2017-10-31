According to a new market report published by Lucintel, the future of the global automotive infotainment market looks promising with opportunities in the passenger car and commercial vehicle. The global automotive infotainment market is expected to reach an estimated $56.7 billion by 2021.The global automotive infotainment market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2016 to 2021. The major drivers of growth for this market are increase in the vehicle production, increasing awareness among consumers towards connected car offerings, and growing government concern on driver’s safety and security.

In this market, navigation, audio, instrument cluster, connectivity, display, accessories, and software platforms and telematics are some of the major segments by product type. On the basis of its comprehensive research, Lucintel forecasts that the navigation and connectivity segments are expected to show above average growth during the forecast period.

Within the global automotive infotainment market, the display segment is expected to remain the largest market. Availability of credit, increasing purchasing power of people in developing nations, and easy financing options are expected to drive vehicle sales, which would spur growth for this segment over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest region due to high vehicle production, improvement in the economic conditions and increasing investments by industry players within the APAC region.

North America and Asia Pacific are expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period because of rapidly increasing demand for infotainment systems from OEMs and the aftermarkets of China, India, Japan, and Germany.

For business expansion, Lucintel’s report suggests innovation and new product development to provide high quality information and entertainment services in the vehicle. The report further suggests the development of partnerships with customers to create win-win situations and development of low-cost solutions for customers.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include the development of navigation system with holographic technology, development of pupil based driver monitoring system, development of bamboo plant opal loudspeaker, and development of portable audio system with active noise canceling technology. Panasonic Corporation, Harman International Industries Ltd., Continental AG, Pioneer Corporation, and Alpine Electronics Inc. are the major infotainment suppliers in the global automotive infotainment market. Several of these companies are seeking mergers and acquisitions as strategic initiatives to drive growth.

Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed growth opportunities in the global automotive infotainment market by product type, end user, vehicle type and region, and has compiled a comprehensive research report entitled “Growth Opportunities in the Global Automotive Infotainment Market 2016-2021: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis.” The Lucintel report serves as a springboard for growth strategy by providing comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes a forecast for the growth opportunities in the global automotive infotainment market by product type, end user, vehicle type and region, as follows:

By product type ($ billion from 2010 to 2021)

• Navigation

• Audio

• Instrument Cluster

• Connectivity

• Display

• Accessories

• Software Platforms and Telematics

By vehicle type ($ billion from 2010 to 2021)

• Passenger Car

• Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

• Heavy Commercial vehicle (HCV)

By End User ($ billion from 2010 to 2021)

• OEM

• Aftermarket

By region ($ billion from 2010 to 2021)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World

This report answers following key questions:

Q. 1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the automotive infotainment market by product type ( Navigation , Audio, Instrument cluster, Connectivity, Display, Accessories and Software platforms and Telematics), end-user (OEM and Aftermarket), vehicle type (Passenger Car : (small car, mid-size car large car, sports car), Light Commercial Vehicle and Heavy Commercial Vehicle), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q. 2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q. 3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers, challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by materials / product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what has its impact been on the industry?