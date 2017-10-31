Match IPL is an IP owned by Viaan Industries Ltd a BSE listed company and the International Federation of Poker (IFP). MIPL stands for Match Indian Poker League, a regulated sports poker tournament, approved and backed by both the IFP and its Indian Federation. The International Federation of Poker (IFP) is the governing body of sports poker, promoting poker and its Match Poker variation as a skill game and a mind sport. Having evolved from its original seven member nations to more than 60 federations, IFP is now the hub for a thriving world poker community. Poker is the world’s most popular card game, played by 200 million people. Poker has an extremely unique and attractive market. More than 1 in 4 people currently play the game or know someone who does, and more than half of all people under the age of 35 either play poker themselves or know someone who does. More than 20% of the valuable 18 to 24 year old male demographic even feels that poker should indeed be promoted as a sport. A number of international athletes have publicly shown their interest in poker including Paul Pierce, Michael Phelps, Georges St. Pierre, and Neymar among others, while other modern sports icons have become affiliated with the game more formally such as PokerStars ambassadors Rafael Nadal, Ronaldo and Boris Becker. Match Poker is the skill-based variant of the world’s most popular card game in which players compete for points (and not for stakes) in a team format. It combines the skills of an ultra-mind sport with current digital technology. Cards are dealt digitally and the game is played on smartphones and tablets, thereby eliminating the randomness of the cards and amplifying the skill. The technology facilitates record keeping and administration of the competition.

MIPL will host its inaugural sports poker league this year on 17th & 18th November at Playboy Club, Mumbai 8 teams from 8 cities in India backed by 8 well-known team owners will be seen competing for their position in Season 1. The winning team will receive prize money of INR 1,50,00,000 along with a chance to represent India at the Poker World Cup. The 2nd & 3rd runners-up will receive prize money of INR 1,00,00,000 & INR 50,00,000 respectively. The two-day event will see 100 hands electronically dealt each day to derive a winner of this skill game and mind sport. Eight teams – Ahmedabad Hearts, Bangalore Royals, Delhi Aces, Goa Kings, Jaipur Jewels, Kolkatta Diamonds, Mumbai All Stars & Pune Knights with their 8 players each form an 8×8 structure in perfect symmetry.

Speaking about MIPL, Mr. Raj Kundra, CMD, Viaan Industries says “We are delighted to announce the 1st Season of Match IPL. The team owners, leading figures in the Indian business & entertainment world are working hard to make this an impactful initiative at their end. Poker has been a popular mainstream sport amongst its target group. We are delighted by the reaction we are receiving. The plan is to keep our audiences updated and hope the nation tunes in to watch the telecast as this is where Team India will come from to represent us in the official world cup of Match Poker.