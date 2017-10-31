The Law Offices of Jeffery M. Leving saved a 5-month-old little girl from going deaf and blind in Chicago.

The court awarded a distraught father, the right to make all medical decisions to safeguard his infant daughter from losing her hearing and sight.

This father has a 5-month-old daughter with serious medical issues which could lead to the child becoming blind and deaf without regular medical care with specialists. All of the child’s doctors are in the Chicagoland area and she has been receiving constant care since birth. The mother took the child from her home away from her loving father, to a distant state without dad’s permission and where none of the child’s medical specialists are located. Several medical appts in Illinois were missed despite a court order that required the mother to bring the child to all these necessary medical appointments with her doctors in Chicago.

When the Mother did not seek the necessary medical treatment for this little girl and took the child out of Illinois, Jeffery M. Leving assembled his legal team spearheaded by attorney Catherine Delgadillo. The Leving legal team swiftly filed an Emergency Petition for Immediate Possession with the court. After hearing testimony, the Judge entered an order securing Illinois as the home state and providing the father, possession of his little girl. The court then awarded Dad exclusive decision-making rights for all medical issues of his little girl, ensuring her safety and well-being. Dad now can get the medical attention necessary for his daughter and the child is greatly improving in dad’s care.

This heartfelt and powerful victory is another testament to the Jeffery M. Leving and his legal team, whose unwavering mission is to fight every single day for the rights of fathers and the protection of their children.