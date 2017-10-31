Issuing the latest stamp in the iconic Graham Chronofighter family’s passport is a timepiece that’s cool about being in two places at once. The Graham Chronofighter Vintage GMT integrates a second time zone in a design that takes inspirations from different eras elegantly in its stride. Parented by the series launched at the dawn of the new millennium, this model combines sophisticated contemporary horology with visible vintage flashbacks.

It whisks the imagination on time travel trips taking in nostalgic plane adventures, fuelled by whispers of the worlds of independent babyboomers and the liberated Beat Generation. The family’s trademark stop-start trigger is reliably ready for action, wherever, whenever.

Technical prowess makes the world go round

A G1733 automatic chronograph movement makes the two worlds of this Swiss made timepiece go round – simultaneously. The unidirectional rotation bezel, decorated with a lateral helical toothing, features 24 positions.

A large double-disk date at 12 o’clock also dressed up the dial. All are travel essentials in modern timekeeping terms. A boxlock mechanism adds an appealing, slow, tick-tock sound to the ceramic bezel’s motion. Underlining the statement of technical complexity is the construction of the trigger, combining a co-axial crown and push button. An eye for detail also finds harmonious visible expression.

Dark sunbrushed dials with a radial gradient capture a wide range of shades to show off the Superluminova markings, snailed counters with a rhodiated ring. The instrument character of the overall look is signed off by a see-through case back to reveal the movement’s most intimate secrets. This watch is designed for real and aspiring globetrotters everywhere, whether they get their kicks on Route 66 or from an aviation fix.

USP –

• The Original: historical timepieces inspired by watches used in Military Air Forces

• Sun brushed dial with radial gradient

• Automatic chronograph

• GMT / second time zone

• Big date with double disc at 12 o’clock

• Fast-action start / stop trigger –co-axial crown and pushbutton

• Unidirectional rotating ceramic (ZrO2)bezel with 24 positions and lateral helical toothing decoration

• See-through sapphire case back

• Hand-sewn calf leather straps

Functions: Chronograph(seconds, 30 minutes counter) GMT / second time zone. Big date with double disc at 12 o’clock Hours, minutes, seconds

Caliber: G1733, automatic chronograph 28’800 A/h (4Hz) Incabloc shock absorber 28jewels

Power reserve: 48 hours

Case: 44 mm steel fast-action start/ stop trigger and reset pusher. Domed sapphire crystal, anti-reflective coating See-through sapphire crystal case back

Bezel: Ceramic(ZrO2) with GMT scale Unidirectional rotating bezel with 24 positions and lateral helical toothing decoration

Water resistance: 330 feet/ 100 m / 10 bar

Dial: Green / brown/ grey/ blue sun brushed with radial gradient White Super-LumiNova hands, numerals and indexes (Grade A. highly luminescent) GMT hand with red tip and white SuperlumiNova

Strap: Hand-sewn green/brown/black/blue calf leather Steel pin buckle.