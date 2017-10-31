The global waste and wastewater market is likely to grow at a steady pace through 2025, according to a new research added to the repository of Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE). The global market is projected to grow at over 6% CAGR through 2025 and reach a valuation of nearly US$ 40 billion. The report titled “Water and Wastewater Pipes Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012 – 2016) and Forecast (2017 – 2025)” offers insights and analysis on the global water and wastewater pipes market for the eight-year forecast period.

The key factors driving the global market include renewed focus on infrastructure development, especially in North America. As the economy makes a steady recovery, governments in the U.S. and Canada are prioritizing replacement of old water and wastewater pipes. Focus on maintaining efficient wastewater treatment systems is also likely to offer growth opportunities to manufacturers.

The report offers a comprehensive analysis and forecast on the global water and wastewater pipes market. In a bid to offer clear insights, the report has segmented the global market on the basis of several parameters, including material type, end use, application, pipe size, and region.

On the basis of end use, the global market has segmented into agricultural, municipal, and industrial. Demand for water and wastewater pipes from the municipal segment is likely to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. In addition to North America, focus on upgrading public infrastructure is also gaining momentum in Asia Pacific and Latin America. Municipalities are witnessing an increase in the budgets, allowing them to order new pipes. This is expected to provide a boost to the global water and wastewater pipes market during the forecast period.

On the basis of material type, the report offers detailed segment-wise analysis on concrete, clay, plastic, ductile iron, steel. Demand for plastic water and wastewater pipes is likely to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. In terms of volume, demand is likely to grow at nearly 6% CAGR through 2025.

Asia Pacific continues to be the largest market for water and wastewater pipes globally. Global manufacturers are aware of the opportunities in the Asia Pacific market, and are focusing on strengthening their position in this region. By 2025, Asia Pacific water and wastewater pipes market is likely to account for nearly half the revenue share of the global market. North America is the second largest market, and is likely to grow at a relatively higher CAGR during the forecast period.

The key players profiled in the report include ISCO Industries, Mexichem SAB de CV Welspun Group, Formosa Plastics Corporation, Aliaxis Group S.A., ThyssenKrupp AG, Tenaris S.A., Vallourec S.A., JM Eagle, Inc., Tata Steel Limited, Atkore International Group Inc., Georg Fischer Ltd., China Lesso Group Holdings Ltd., Advanced Drainage System, ArcelorMittal S.A., Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation, Sekisui Chemical Co., Ltd., Nan Ya Plastics Corp., Wienerberger AG

