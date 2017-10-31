New York, USA – 31 October 2017 – GCH has unveiled the master plan to refresh the whole lineup of hi tech, super speed solutions for business as to host not just their web pages but also the internet services that require a hefty bandwidth. Businesses that have been working with the Geek Crunch Hosting in the past know that the High Performance E-Commerce Hosting was at the required level but could have required a little bit of tweaking.

The day when this has happened has come and now the business solutions that are now available for companies are not just several times faster than ever before but they are now even cheaper. More of the High Performance WordPress Hosting is now available for the trial. Businesses that have decided they need a new hosting but haven’t yet tested all of the options that are available to them and would like to do so – are welcome to upload their kit onto the hosting for free and give it a run until they are happy with the end result.

More High Performance PHP Hosting is hitting the market but most of the solutions that deliver a truly astounding velocity are very expensive and that means that they are not an option for the small and medium business. When compiling the price lists of the new machines, GCH have decided that they are going to make the low end package available to any small business from across the world. Giving a helping hand to a startup today might mean a huge partnership down the road. High Performance Magento is valued in the information technology world of today and many companies base their decision on this factor.

Be sure to inspect in depth all of the features that come with the packages. They might seem unimportant at first but when one gets into the details then some things may surface that haven’t been planned down the line. Siteground Alternative is the real choice that might come from pondering whether to go with one site or another at this point in time. Making the right choice might be a hard crossing point but ultimately a necessary one. The High Performance Dedicated Servers are at the disposal of anyone that would like to test their mettle on the best hardware that can be rented these days. The trial is free of charge.

