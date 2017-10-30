With the highest ever tally, Team India leaves a foot print at the World Skills Competition, the largest vocational skills competition globally.

Team India recorded theirbest-ever performance at WorldSkills 2017 in Abu Dhabi finals with the highest ever tally of two medals (a Silver and a Bronze) and Nine Medallions of excellence.World Skills Competitionis the largest vocational skills competition globally and is organized by the Amsterdam-based not-for-profit organization World Skills International. In 2007, India joined the World Skills International Organization as its 48th member.

Competitors from different countries pitch their skills against the best of the best for gold, silver and bronze medals. The World Skills Competition, popularly known as the Skill Olympics with 1,300 competitors in 51 skill categories, was held inAbuDhabifrom 14 – 19 October 2017.

MohitDudejafromLavonne Academy of Baking Scienceand Pastry Arts, Bengaluru, won a silver forPatisserieand Confectionery whereasKaran Dilsher Dhaliwal from IHM Pusa bagged a Medallion for Excellence in restaurant skill. Mohit Dudeja also won the award for best of Nation. Nine medallions of Excellence were won formechatronics, brick-laying, restaurant service, automobile technology,jewellery, graphic design technology, mobile robotics, beauty therapy and car painting.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Sonali Sinha, COO, Tourism and Hospitality Skill Council (THSC) said, “We are determined to perform better by improving our own standards by each passing day.The objective of the challenge is to act as a link, a platform and an instrument for the enhancement and overall development of the national community of skilled manpower.”

“With winners being presented medals at a glittering closing ceremonyon theDeepawaliday, Indian participants and winners have truly made the Festival of Lights sparkle even more,” saidVivekSaggar,Head- Business Development,THSC.

Recognising the immense potential of these young professionals, THSC, along with National Skills Development Agency, under the leadership of Honorable Minister for Skills Development and Entrepreneurship organized India Skills Competition on a National level. This was in accordance with the dynamic vision as shared by Shri. Narendra Modi, Honorable Prime Minister of India.

“Skills for some time have been looked at as a second option after formal education. India Skills aims to make skills more aspirational and visible for the Indian Youth. These completions channelize the Skill India initiative of the Government of India to make it more lucrative for the budding professionals and the youth who are still in the process of identifying their careers,” informed Dr Sonali Sinha.

The India Skills competition for the Tourism and Hospitality Sector were conducted for 3 specific trades:

· Patisserie and Confectionery

· Cooking

· Restaurant Service

“These trades were chosen to be a part of the competition as these are also the trades that are competed for at the World Skills Competition that happens once every 2 years,” informed Vivek Saggar.

To provide an opportunity for the youth who intend to showcase their skill at the competition,THSCteam conducted regional competitions at 7 different cities Pan India ensuring that all the regions were well covered. Out of 750 registered for the competition, 356 candidates cleared the online pre-screening test conducted byTHSC’sappointed assessment agency, to participate in the regional competition.

Total 19 candidates wereshortlistedfor India Skills Competition i.e. 7 candidates from Cooking, 6 from Patisserie, and 6 from Restaurant Service.

The Industry came together to contribute and encourage the India Skills competition and 45 esteemed jury members from the industry helped select the winners from each region in these 3 trades.

Legendary Chef Satish Arora was appointed as Chairman of India Skills Competition along with the following jury members.

Skill: Patisserie

· Chef Abhiru Biswas

· Chef Bhoopesh P.

· Chef Sanjay Bahadur

Skill: Cooking

· Chef Rajesh Variyath

· Chef Sirresh Saxena

· Chef Shaju Zacharia

Skill: Restaurant Service

· Magandeep Singh

· Ashish Kesharwani

· Rifaquat Ali Khan Mirza

About THSC: Tourism and Hospitality Skill Council (THSC) is a Not – for – Profit Organization, registered under the Societies Registration Act, 1860 and under the ambit of Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Government of India. THSC has a robust continuum with inclusive representation of the Government, Industry, Industry Associations and Training Institutes across India, with financial support by National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC).

THSC is mandated to create a robust and sustainable eco-system for skill development in the industry. THSC caters to all the sub sectors of the Industry, namely, Hotels, Tour Operators, Food Service Restaurants, Facilities Management and Cruise Liners.