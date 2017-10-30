Generally, the talent of a person dies a natural death due to the step motherly treatment meted out to it by him because of other priorities in his life. People either do not even care to pursue their talent or are too busy with their jobs that they tend to neglect it. People have become money making machines and hardly realize the fact that their talent too can take them places and the kind of happiness that they can get by pursuing their talent will not come even by earning lakhs of money doing jobs that they don’t like. However, there are also people who still have the ability to pursue their hobby and talent even if they are in some other busy profession. Rupinder Kaur Kaiche is one such example of a person who is a doctor by profession but a poet by heart. Writing poems comes naturally to her whenever she is in the abode of nature. Rupinder Kaur Kaiche is a cardiac anesthesiologist at one of the corporate hospitals in the state of Maharashtra. Though she is very successful as a doctor and also very busy with patients round the clock, she has time to come up with some fantastic poems that would leave the readers astonished.

Rupinder has the opportunity to work in some of the best and leading hospitals of Mumbai. She has also worked in some of the best hospitals in the United Kingome. Presently in Nasik, Rupinder spends several hours in the highly tense cardiac operation theatre and intensive care unit. Even after sweating the day out in the hospital, she is full of life and energy the moment she steps into her home. The high profile doctor becomes a normal caring mother who loves spending time with her two cute kids. Well supported by her husband, Rupinder has managed to write some great poems on nature. You can get these nature poetry books amazon. Several poetry book publishers online have approached Rupinder for publishing her poems. There are so many books with nature poems written by Rupinder and Dewdrops is one among the many that has become extremely popular among the readers not just in India but also across the globe. The international popularity of the book has also resulted in the book finding a place in the International Book Fairs in Frankfurt, London, Book Expo America at Chicago, Beijing and Guadalajara in Mexico in 2016-17.

