Dwarka Expressway is also cognized by ‘Northern Peripheral Road’ (NPR) which is expanded over a distance of 27.6 km connecting from Dwarka in Delhi to Gurugram in Haryana. This road links up with Dwarka to National Highway 8 at Kherki Dhaula and goes by the Pataudi Road. This elongated route has been programmed to ease the traffic status of the city which is rising at a great pace.

Dwarka Expressway is burgeoning as the foremost choice of denizens because of the assorted services and the overgrowing emergence of hospitals, schools, malls, banks that are erupting with first-class facilities. The Dwarka region is a part of New Gurgaon and is formally known to be the second most elevated real estate zone. It is formulated that the projects in Dwarka Expressway zone have the scope for maximal commercial projects. Its origination has many strategies to be on the front foot of development. “New Gurgaon is fast emerging residential and commercial hub in the National Capital Region. New Gurgaon enjoys good connectivity with Dwarka-Gurgaon Expressway, KMP Expressway, and NH-8. Upcoming infrastructural projects, for example, KMP Expressway, Dwarka Expressway will additionally provide a driving force around this area. With nearness to the National Capital, New Gurgaon is the fast developing investment destination. “Ravish Kapoor, Director, Elan Group

Various contrive such as to bring up Metro corridors in the area to remediate its connectivity with other regions so as to build more transparency in the city. Another idea that dwells upon is to create connectivity among the city through highways-NH-8, Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway and Gurgaon –Dwarka Expressway. Apart from these, much more are included such as the proximity to IGI Airports and the Gurgaon Railway Station. The curtain-raising of expressway has lifted up the connectivity for residents of sector 81, 82 &83 which would be a relief from distress for the investors of real estate industry so as to come up with more and more malls, restaurants and as like. Amounting to many new projects on Dwarka Expressway, hundreds of thousand people are going to be benefitted with this project such as the increasing grade of job opportunities to localities such as in Reliance- HSIIDC SEZ, Garhi Harsaru Dry Depot and much more. It would be best to agree on the point that New Gurgaon city would be at its best in terms of real estate business in the coming years.