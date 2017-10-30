AIMS Case Clearing House (ACCH) is holding a two-day (31 October and 1 November) National Case Methodology and Case Writing Workshop at Jindal Global Business School.

Aiming to enhance the understanding of case study approach in the learning process, the workshop will be helmed by Professor Philip Zerilo (Executive Director, Center of Management Practice, Singapore Management University) and Ms. Havovi Joshi (Head of Communications and Dissemination, Centre for Management Practice, Singapore Management University). Divided into two parts – Case Methodology and Case Writing and Publication – which include several sessions with experienced facilitators, the program would benefit academicians, researchers, and professionals.

The Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) is the second largest network of management schools in the world. It founded the ACCH with the goal to build an ecosystem of case methodology and case writing among management institutions in the country. JGBS, known for its international academic collaborations and its emphasis on case study based learning, is the ideal partner for the workshop.

What can I learn?

The Case Studies sessions – teaching with cases and writing effective case studies – are designed to offer participants insights into the world of case studies as teaching and pedagogy. They can also learn more about planning and execution of successful case discussions. The Case Writing and Publication sessions focus on the art of case writing and case teaching. Here participants can go through several stages of case study draft and understand various elements of a good case study. They will also learn practical aspects like interviewing skills and developing the instructors’ manual and teaching note.

Who is it for?

The workshop is extremely timely considering the growing popularity of the case method of teaching. It will be of immense use to anyone interested in teaching, undertaking research, or writing cases for B-Schools.

What makes the workshop truly comprehensive and relevant is that it will take into account actual case studies and real-life scenarios to discuss issues and ideas. Participants will also know more about case selection criteria used by international publishing houses so that they can take their research to its logical conclusion. The program will create a huge knowledge sharing platform for academic institutions, teachers, researchers, professionals, and students to benefit from. The workshop will also offer opportunities to network and explore collaborative possibilities. In sum, anyone keen on learning more about case methodology and writing will have something engaging, interesting, and innovative to take away from the program.

Registration link: https://goo.gl/forms/BvTYFbUZlxHHWugM2

