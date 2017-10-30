UkrAgroConsult is glad to inform that Early Bird registration for the Anniversary XV International Conference “Black Sea Grain-2018” has started.

The conference will take place on April 18-19, 2018 in InterContinental hotel, Kiev, Ukraine.

Take advantage of Early Bird registration rate of Eur 840 and book your place till Dec 31, 2018.

“Black Sea Grain” conference – is a premiere business event of the Black Sea grain industry, offering delegates a great platform for networking with international market operators and learning the latest drivers of agri market.

International Conference “Black Sea Grain” is one of the largest global platforms, recognized by leaders of grain & oilseed industry. It’s a major meeting point for the top agribusiness community, effective networking and exclusive market analysis.

“Black Sea Grain” Conference is annually attended by 700+ delegates from 500+ companies and 50+ countries. Participants are represented by Ukrainian and international producers and crushers of grains and oilseeds, agri holdings, traders, banks and investment funds, shipping, brokerage, insurance, surveying, law and consulting companies etc.

Conference Agenda will be available soon.

For participation issues, advertising and sponsorship options please contact:

UkrAgroConsult

http://www.ukragroconsult.com//bsg/2018/en/conference