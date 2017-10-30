2016 saw retailing in Indonesia record its lowest value growth rate of the review period, with sales significantly affected by the economic slowdown. Household expenses continued to increase, with consumers having to pay more for their transport, food and other daily necessities. This eroded the disposable incomes of the majority of Indonesians, resulting in limited value growth in retailing during the year. Understandably, many Indonesian consumers reduced their spending wherever possible, espe.

Euromonitor International’s Retailing in Indonesia report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available. Product coverage: Non-Store Retailing, Store-based Retailing. Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

