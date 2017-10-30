Advancement is important for every successful company, says Fabian de Soet, CEO of the swiss company HTS Global AG. Following this advice, HTS Global AG modernized its website.

HTS represents itself in a new and fresh design.

HTS Global AG is an international corporation with offices, representatives and agents around the world. Our global presence allows us to serve the needs of our customers all over the world in all our business sectors, says Fabian de Soet. Core business is the development, production and worldwide distribution of electric heat tracing systems. In this sector HTS Global AG is one of the world”s leading suppliers of heating tapes, cables and accessories.

According to Fabian de Soet, it is important to desplay the companys innovative character in its website.

The homepage guides customers from all over the world through HTS products and news. Also customers can download the latest certificates, which proves to be very benefitial.

The new website is of interest for existing and potential customers, it can be reached via www.hts-global.com.