• Workshop conducted at Honda’s Traffic Training Parks in Ludhiana and Karnal

• 800 students along with their bus drivers and conductors participated in the workshop

Ludhiana, October 30, 2017: Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd., has concluded Inter School Bus Safety Competition in Ludhiana and Karnal. This one of its kind school bus safety workshop saw the participation of students in the age group 9 to 13. The workshop also included participation of bus drivers and conductors.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Yadvinder Singh Guleria-Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “Enhancing safety on the road is of paramount importance for us and as a responsible corporate we are committed towards promoting road safety awareness amongst youngsters in the country. Students play an important role to keep their bus safe. They are responsible for their own safety and can contribute to the safety of their fellow students. The concept behind this workshop is to educate students who use school busses as their mode of transport to make roads safer.”

The four-day long activity aimed at engaging school students about the significance of safe habits in a school bus. The students were enlightened about Boarding, De-Boarding and appropriate behavior inside School Bus through an interactive environment in a fun way. 800 school students from across 10 schools of Ludhiana and Karnal, were imparted invaluable lessons of road and bus safety.

The School Bus Safety Competition is a 100% fun-learning experience that replicates real-life conditions in a secure environment. It is organized in a 3D mockup bus. The workshop included an assortment of theoretical and practical experiences for kids. A qualifying test was conducted amongst the students, post which ‘Safety Champs’ from each school were selected. The Safety Champs then competed in fun activities including a drawing competition and a quiz on school bus safety. At the end of the workshop, the winners were felicitated with a certificate of excellence for School Bus Safety habits.

Road Safety commitment of Honda:

For Honda, road safety is a global priority since 1970. In India, Honda 2Wheelers is promoting road safety awareness right from its inception in 2001. Since then, the company has educated over 13 lac people of all age groups on safe riding. Leading the road safety cause from the front, Honda 2Wheelers is the first two-wheeler brand in India to adopt 12 traffic training parks across India in Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Jaipur, Delhi (2), Karnal, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Yeola (Nashik), Hyderabad, Indore and Coimbatore.

For further information, contact: public.relations@honda2wheelersindia.com