.Here is some great news exclusively for all married women from Telangana State, who are aged between 20 and 35 years.

GR Entertainments takes delight in announcing a unique beauty pageant- Srimati Telangana-2017. Open to only natives of the State, the show will be organised in December. Nominations will be accepted in all districts of Telangana.

Srimati Telangana 2017, which has lined up celebrated personalities as Brand Ambassadors, presents a great opportunity to all married Telangana women in the 20-35 years age-group to carve a niche in the glamour world and open up new career vistas.

In keeping with their purposeful endeavour, the competition will revolve around aspects like individual beauty and the IQ levels of the contestants, on what they aspire to do for the society and their future well-being.

It is a matter of privilege to announce that Brand Ambassadors of Srimati Telangana-2017 will be actress Madhumani, Mrs Universe Finalist Abhimanika Yadav, model Rajini Kasturi and Archana Chigullapally, who is also our Executive Director.

Divya Medoju, as Creative Director, and Krishnaveni Muddana, as Marketing Director, will be actively involved at every level of the unique beauty contest.

V Niraja Reddy will be the anchor of Srimati Telangana-2017.

All details regarding the show, eligibility norms, selection process and how to go about participation will be announced shortly.