The Global Powdered Activated Carbon Sales Market Report 2017 is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Powdered Activated Carbon industry.

Firstly, the report provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Powdered Activated Carbon Industry analysis is provided for the international market including development history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions’ development status.

Secondly, development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. This report also states import/export, supply and consumption figures as well as cost, price, revenue and gross margin by regions (United States, EU, China and Japan), and other regions can be added.

Then, the report focuses on global major leading industry players with information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials, equipment and downstream consumers analysis is also carried out. What’s more, the Powdered Activated Carbon industry development trends and marketing channels are analyzed.

Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed, and overall research conclusions are offered.

In a word, the report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

In this report, the global Powdered Activated Carbon market is valued at USD XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.

Geographically, this report split global into several key Regions, with sales (K MT), revenue (Million USD), market share and growth rate of Powdered Activated Carbon for these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering
    United States
    China
    Europe
    Japan
    Southeast Asia
    India

Global Powdered Activated Carbon market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Powdered Activated Carbon sales volume, Price (USD/MT), revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including
    Calgon Carbon Corporation
    Cabot Corporation (CBT)
    Osaka Gas Chemicals
    Kuraray
    CarboTech AC GmbH
    ADA Carbon Solutions
    Carbon Activated Corporation
    DESOTEC N.V.-S.A
    Indo German Carbons Limited
    Oxbow Activated Carbon LLC
    Donau Chemie AG
    Ningxia Huahui Activated Carbon Company Limited
    Philippine-Japan Active Carbon Corporation
    CECA SA
    Evoqua Water Technologies LLC
    Albemarle Corporation
    WestRock Company
    Kureha Corporation
    Hayleys PLC
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
    Raw Material:Wood
    Raw Material:Coconut Shell
    Raw Material:Coal
    Others
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including
    Water&Wastewater Treatment
    Air Filtration
    Industrial Processes
    Food&Beverage
    Automotive
    Others

Table of contents:

1 Powdered Activated Carbon Market Overview

2 Global Powdered Activated Carbon Competition by Players/Suppliers, Type and Application

3 United States Powdered Activated Carbon (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

4 China Powdered Activated Carbon (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

5 Europe Powdered Activated Carbon (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

6 Japan Powdered Activated Carbon (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

7 Southeast Asia Powdered Activated Carbon (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

8 India Powdered Activated Carbon (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

9 Global Powdered Activated Carbon Players/Suppliers Profiles and Sales Data

10 Powdered Activated Carbon Maufacturing Cost Analysis

11 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

12 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

13 Market Effect Factors Analysis

14 Global Powdered Activated Carbon Market Forecast (2017-2022)

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

