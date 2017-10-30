The Global Powdered Activated Carbon Sales Market Report 2017 is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Powdered Activated Carbon industry.

Firstly, the report provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Powdered Activated Carbon Industry analysis is provided for the international market including development history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions’ development status.

Secondly, development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. This report also states import/export, supply and consumption figures as well as cost, price, revenue and gross margin by regions (United States, EU, China and Japan), and other regions can be added.

Then, the report focuses on global major leading industry players with information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials, equipment and downstream consumers analysis is also carried out. What’s more, the Powdered Activated Carbon industry development trends and marketing channels are analyzed.

Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed, and overall research conclusions are offered.

In a word, the report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

In this report, the global Powdered Activated Carbon market is valued at USD XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.

Geographically, this report split global into several key Regions, with sales (K MT), revenue (Million USD), market share and growth rate of Powdered Activated Carbon for these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering

United States

China

Europe

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Global Powdered Activated Carbon market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Powdered Activated Carbon sales volume, Price (USD/MT), revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including

Calgon Carbon Corporation

Cabot Corporation (CBT)

Osaka Gas Chemicals

Kuraray

CarboTech AC GmbH

ADA Carbon Solutions

Carbon Activated Corporation

DESOTEC N.V.-S.A

Indo German Carbons Limited

Oxbow Activated Carbon LLC

Donau Chemie AG

Ningxia Huahui Activated Carbon Company Limited

Philippine-Japan Active Carbon Corporation

CECA SA

Evoqua Water Technologies LLC

Albemarle Corporation

WestRock Company

Kureha Corporation

Hayleys PLC

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Raw Material:Wood

Raw Material:Coconut Shell

Raw Material:Coal

Others

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including

Water&Wastewater Treatment

Air Filtration

Industrial Processes

Food&Beverage

Automotive

Others

Table of contents:

1 Powdered Activated Carbon Market Overview

2 Global Powdered Activated Carbon Competition by Players/Suppliers, Type and Application

3 United States Powdered Activated Carbon (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

4 China Powdered Activated Carbon (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

5 Europe Powdered Activated Carbon (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

6 Japan Powdered Activated Carbon (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

7 Southeast Asia Powdered Activated Carbon (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

8 India Powdered Activated Carbon (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

9 Global Powdered Activated Carbon Players/Suppliers Profiles and Sales Data

10 Powdered Activated Carbon Maufacturing Cost Analysis

11 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

12 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

13 Market Effect Factors Analysis

14 Global Powdered Activated Carbon Market Forecast (2017-2022)

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

