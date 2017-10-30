The global in-dash navigation systems market is projected to witness steady growth during the forecast period 2017-2022. A number of broader and niche factors are likely to impact the global demand for in-dash navigation systems during the forecast period. The resurgence in the automotive sales, coupled with development of affordable in-dash navigation systems are likely to boost the prospects of manufacturers during the forecast period. These insights are according to a research report added to the comprehensive database of Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE). The report is titled “In-Dash Navigation System Market: Global Industry Analysis 2012-2016 and Forecast 2017-2022”.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.mrrse.com/sample/3537

According to the report, the fierce completion in the automotive market is pushing OEMs to offer more features in their offerings. In-dash navigation systems, once restricted to high-end cars, are making their way to hatchbacks and other affordable cars. Resurgence in the automotive market, especially in China and India is likely to impact the growth of the in-dash navigation systems market during the forecast period.

The broader push of government and automotive industry to reduce fuel consumption is also leading to increasing emphasis on having in-dash navigation equipped vehicles. These systems help the driver in knowing the shortest routes and massive traffic jams, which in turn lead to considerable savings of fuel in the long run.

Sales of in-dash navigation systems through aftermarket channel will continue to remain a significant mode throughout the forecast period. The aftermarket sales of in-dash navigation systems are likely to surpass US$ 13 Bn in revenues by the end of forecast period 2017-2022. Currently, mid-sized passenger cars are the most lucrative segment for in-dash navigation system manufacturers, and the trend is likely to remain unchanged during the forecast period.

Browse Full Report with TOC: https://www.mrrse.com/in-dash-navigation-system-market

Although sales of in-dash navigation systems are growing around the globe, Europe remains a significant market for manufacturers, owing to the high preference for these systems among European consumers. According to the report, the demand for in-dash navigation systems in North America is also likely to witness steady growth during the forecast period. Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) will remain an attractive market, as an expanding middle class demands more features at affordable cost. The other key highlights from the report include a marked preference for LCD displays, and rising interest in HD displays. These factors are likely to push manufacturers to launch a wide range of products in the market.

Some of the leading players profiled in the report include Denso Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Mitsubishi Electric Corp, Garmin International, TomTom NV, Pioneer Corporation, Alpine Electronics Inc., aLuxoft Holdings Inc., Delphi Automotive PLC, Continental AG, nd Clarion Co. Ltd.

Enquire About this Report: https://www.mrrse.com/enquiry/3537